Acuff leads Eastern Michigan against Ohio after 21-point performance

Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-9, 1-4 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (8-9, 2-3 MAC) Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-9, 1-4 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (8-9, 2-3 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -12.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan faces the Ohio Bobcats after Tyson Acuff scored 21 points in Eastern Michigan’s 76-62 loss to the Ball State Cardinals.

The Bobcats are 6-3 in home games. Ohio ranks fifth in the MAC in rebounding averaging 36.2 rebounds. Elmore James leads the Bobcats with 6.1 boards.

The Eagles are 1-4 against conference opponents. Eastern Michigan has a 4-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Ohio is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 46.2% Eastern Michigan allows to opponents. Eastern Michigan averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Ohio gives up.

The Bobcats and Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Hunter is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Bobcats. AJ Clayton is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ohio.

Julius Ellerbe is averaging 5.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Arne Osojnik is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 77.0 points, 37.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

