Acuff leads Eastern Michigan against Kent State

Kent State Golden Flashes (8-5, 1-0 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-6, 0-1 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -9.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan hosts the Kent State Golden Flashes after Tyson Acuff scored 31 points in Eastern Michigan’s 92-90 overtime loss to the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Eagles have gone 5-1 at home. Eastern Michigan allows 74.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.5 points per game.

The Golden Flashes are 1-0 in MAC play. Kent State ranks fourth in the MAC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Chris Payton averaging 2.8.

Eastern Michigan’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Kent State gives up. Kent State has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 45.0% shooting opponents of Eastern Michigan have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acuff is scoring 23.7 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Yusuf Jihad is averaging 9.4 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

Payton is averaging 15.2 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Golden Flashes. Jalen Sullinger is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kent State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

