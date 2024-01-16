Achor scores career-high 35 as Samford downs Western Carolina 75-71 for 16th straight victory

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Achor Achor scored a career-high 35 points and Samford beat Western Carolina 75-71 on Tuesday night…

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Achor Achor scored a career-high 35 points and Samford beat Western Carolina 75-71 on Tuesday night to extend its winning streak to 16.

Achor added 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (16-2, 5-0 Southern Conference). Rylan Jones scored 18 points and added six assists. Jaden Campbell went 4 of 9 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Catamounts (15-3, 4-1) were led by Vonterius Woolbright, who posted 23 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Russell Jones added 22 points for Western Carolina. In addition, DJ Campbell finished with 12 points and seven rebounds. The Catamounts had a nine-game winning streak snapped.

