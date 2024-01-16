Live Radio
Achor scores career-high 35 as Samford downs Western Carolina 75-71 for 16th straight victory

The Associated Press

January 16, 2024, 8:48 PM

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Achor Achor scored a career-high 35 points and Samford beat Western Carolina 75-71 on Tuesday night to extend its winning streak to 16.

Achor added 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (16-2, 5-0 Southern Conference). Rylan Jones scored 18 points and added six assists. Jaden Campbell went 4 of 9 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Catamounts (15-3, 4-1) were led by Vonterius Woolbright, who posted 23 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Russell Jones added 22 points for Western Carolina. In addition, DJ Campbell finished with 12 points and seven rebounds. The Catamounts had a nine-game winning streak snapped.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

