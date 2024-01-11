Achor scores 22, Samford beats UNC Greensboro 79-70 for 14th straight victory

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Achor Achor scored 22 points and Samford defeated UNC Greensboro 79-70 on Thursday night for its…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Achor Achor scored 22 points and Samford defeated UNC Greensboro 79-70 on Thursday night for its 14th straight victory.

Achor had three blocks for the Bulldogs (14-2, 3-0 Southern Conference). Jaden Campbell scored 21 points while going 7 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the line, and added eight rebounds. Rylan Jones had 16 points and shot 5 for 10 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

The Spartans (11-5, 2-1) were led in scoring by Mikeal Brown-Jones, who finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Kobe Langley added 15 points, six assists, three steals and two blocks for UNC Greensboro. Joryam Saizonou also had eight points.

