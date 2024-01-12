Achor leads Samford against VMI after 22-point game

VMI Keydets (3-13, 0-3 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (14-2, 3-0 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Samford…

VMI Keydets (3-13, 0-3 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (14-2, 3-0 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford hosts the VMI Keydets after Achor Achor scored 22 points in Samford’s 79-70 win over the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Bulldogs are 11-0 on their home court. Samford is fourth in college basketball averaging 88.8 points and is shooting 49.0% from the field.

The Keydets are 0-3 against SoCon opponents. VMI averages 15.8 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Samford averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 8.5 per game VMI gives up. VMI averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Samford gives up.

The Bulldogs and Keydets face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rylan Jones averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 7.9 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Achor is shooting 72.2% and averaging 17.6 points over the past 10 games for Samford.

Brennan Watkins is scoring 15.1 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Keydets. Tyran Cook is averaging 12.9 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 39.1% over the past 10 games for VMI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 94.8 points, 37.5 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 10.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 53.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Keydets: 2-8, averaging 68.4 points, 39.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

