Achor leads Samford against Mercer

Mercer Bears (8-10, 1-4 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (16-2, 5-0 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford hosts the Mercer Bears after Achor Achor scored 35 points in Samford’s 75-71 win against the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Bulldogs have gone 12-0 in home games. Samford ranks ninth in the SoCon with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Achor averaging 3.9.

The Bears are 1-4 against SoCon opponents. Mercer has a 5-7 record against teams over .500.

Samford scores 90.6 points, 20.1 more per game than the 70.5 Mercer gives up. Mercer averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Samford allows.

The Bulldogs and Bears meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rylan Jones is averaging 8.1 points and 5.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Achor is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Samford.

Jake Davis averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Jalyn McCreary is shooting 53.2% and averaging 11.0 points over the past 10 games for Mercer.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 96.8 points, 37.1 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 11.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 52.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 37.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

