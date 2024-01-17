ACC reprimands North Carolina State’s Horne for flashing both middle fingers against Wake Forest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference has reprimanded North Carolina State guard DJ Horne for flashing both middle…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference has reprimanded North Carolina State guard DJ Horne for flashing both middle fingers at the foul line in a comeback win over Wake Forest on Tuesday night.

The ACC’s statement said it issued the reprimand after reviewing game, calling Horne’s gesture “unsportsmanlike and inappropriate.”

Horne made both foul shots with 2.2 seconds left in the Wolfpack’s 83-76 win over the Demon Deacons. Afterwards, Horne said his coaches got on him about the gesture, and he apologized on social media.

“I got caught up in the heat of the moment and made a disrespectful gesture that I should have never done. That’s not who I am!” Horne posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Horne is in his first season with the Wolfpack after transferring from Arizona State. The 6-foot-2 graduate student leads North Carolina State in scoring (15.1 points a game) and steals.

