Abmas leads Texas against No. 21 BYU after 22-point game

Texas Longhorns (14-5, 3-3 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (14-5, 2-4 Big 12) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas Longhorns (14-5, 3-3 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (14-5, 2-4 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas takes on the No. 21 BYU Cougars after Max Abmas scored 22 points in Texas’ 75-60 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Cougars have gone 10-2 at home. BYU is 68th in college basketball averaging 12.4 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.3% from downtown. Trevin Knell leads the team averaging 2.8 makes while shooting 45.0% from 3-point range.

The Longhorns are 3-3 against Big 12 opponents. Texas is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

BYU averages 12.4 made 3-pointers per game, 6.0 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Texas gives up. Texas averages 11.7 more points per game (77.1) than BYU gives up to opponents (65.4).

The Cougars and Longhorns face off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxson Robinson is scoring 13.7 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Cougars. Knell is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for BYU.

Dillon Mitchell is averaging 10.8 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Longhorns. Abmas is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 79.9 points, 39.0 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Longhorns: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.