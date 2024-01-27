Abmas leads Texas against No. 21 BYU after 22-point game

Texas Longhorns (14-5, 3-3 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (14-5, 2-4 Big 12) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Texas Longhorns (14-5, 3-3 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (14-5, 2-4 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -7.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas visits the No. 21 BYU Cougars after Max Abmas scored 22 points in Texas’ 75-60 win against the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Cougars are 10-2 on their home court. BYU ranks 68th in college basketball averaging 12.4 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.3% from downtown. Trevin Knell leads the team averaging 2.8 makes while shooting 45.0% from 3-point range.

The Longhorns are 3-3 in Big 12 play. Texas scores 77.1 points and has outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game.

BYU averages 12.4 made 3-pointers per game, 6.0 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Texas allows. Texas scores 11.7 more points per game (77.1) than BYU allows (65.4).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Waterman is averaging 10.8 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Cougars.

Dillon Mitchell is averaging 10.8 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Longhorns.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 79.9 points, 39.0 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Longhorns: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.