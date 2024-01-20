Abilene Christian hosts UT Arlington following Russell’s 24-point game

UT Arlington Mavericks (9-9, 4-3 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (6-11, 1-5 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UT Arlington Mavericks (9-9, 4-3 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (6-11, 1-5 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -1.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington visits the Abilene Christian Wildcats after Phillip Russell scored 24 points in UT Arlington’s 91-73 win over the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Wildcats have gone 3-3 in home games. Abilene Christian gives up 76.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

The Mavericks are 4-3 in WAC play. UT Arlington leads the WAC with 16.1 assists. Makaih Williams leads the Mavericks with 3.1.

Abilene Christian averages 74.8 points per game, 0.5 more points than the 74.3 UT Arlington gives up. UT Arlington’s 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Abilene Christian has given up to its opponents (46.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ali Abdou Dibba is shooting 47.5% and averaging 15.2 points for the Wildcats. Hunter Jack Madden is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

Shemar Wilson is averaging 12.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Mavericks. Williams is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 79.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

