Abilene Christian faces Tarleton State on 6-game road slide

Abilene Christian Wildcats (6-10, 1-4 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (10-6, 3-2 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texans -4.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian visits Tarleton State looking to end its six-game road slide.

The Texans are 5-1 on their home court. Tarleton State is ninth in the WAC scoring 69.4 points while shooting 43.8% from the field.

The Wildcats have gone 1-4 against WAC opponents. Abilene Christian is 4-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

Tarleton State is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 45.9% Abilene Christian allows to opponents. Abilene Christian scores 9.5 more points per game (75.1) than Tarleton State allows (65.6).

The Texans and Wildcats meet Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakorie Smith is averaging 13.8 points and 1.6 steals for the Texans. Devon Barnes is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

Ali Abdou Dibba is scoring 15.3 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Wildcats. Airion Simmons is averaging 11.8 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 42.2% over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 79.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.