Abilene Christian faces Tarleton State on 6-game road skid

Abilene Christian Wildcats (6-10, 1-4 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (10-6, 3-2 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian will try to end its six-game road skid when the Wildcats take on Tarleton State.

The Texans have gone 5-1 at home. Tarleton State ranks ninth in the WAC with 12.4 assists per game led by Emmanuel Innocenti averaging 2.3.

The Wildcats are 1-4 against WAC opponents. Abilene Christian ranks ninth in the WAC allowing 76.2 points while holding opponents to 45.9% shooting.

Tarleton State scores 69.4 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 76.2 Abilene Christian gives up. Abilene Christian averages 9.5 more points per game (75.1) than Tarleton State gives up to opponents (65.6).

The Texans and Wildcats face off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Innocenti is averaging 6.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Texans.

Kavion McClain is averaging 6.2 points and 3.8 assists for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 79.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.