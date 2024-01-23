Abdur-Rahim leads Georgia against LSU

LSU Tigers (11-7, 3-2 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (13-5, 3-2 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia…

LSU Tigers (11-7, 3-2 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (13-5, 3-2 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia plays the LSU Tigers after Jabri Abdur-Rahim scored 34 points in Georgia’s 105-96 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-1 in home games. Georgia is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers have gone 3-2 against SEC opponents. LSU ranks sixth in the SEC giving up 70.3 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

Georgia makes 42.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than LSU has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). LSU averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Georgia allows.

The Bulldogs and Tigers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russel Tchewa is averaging 6.5 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Abdur-Rahim is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia.

Jordan Wright averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Jalen Cook is averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games for LSU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 80.7 points, 38.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

