Abdul-Hakim leads UT Rio Grande Valley against Seattle U after 26-point game

Seattle U Redhawks (10-5, 3-1 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-11, 0-4 WAC)

Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -7.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley hosts the Seattle U Redhawks after Hasan Abdul-Hakim scored 26 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 91-89 overtime loss to the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Vaqueros have gone 3-3 at home. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 15.1 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Redhawks are 3-1 in conference games. Seattle U is eighth in the WAC scoring 31.9 points per game in the paint led by Brandton Chatfield averaging 7.3.

UT Rio Grande Valley makes 43.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Seattle U has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Seattle U averages 73.5 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 80.3 UT Rio Grande Valley allows to opponents.

The Vaqueros and Redhawks match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sherman Brashear averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Vaqueros, scoring 5.2 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Elijah Elliott is averaging 14.7 points and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

Chatfield is averaging 10.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Redhawks. Cameron Tyson is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 2-8, averaging 72.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Redhawks: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 37.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

