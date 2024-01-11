Abdul-Hakim hits game-winner in OT, UT Rio Grande Valley downs Seattle University 81-80

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Ahren Freeman scored 22 points and Hasan Abdul-Hakim made a step-back jumper with 0.7 seconds left…

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Ahren Freeman scored 22 points and Hasan Abdul-Hakim made a step-back jumper with 0.7 seconds left in overtime to help UT Rio Grande Valley defeat Seattle University 81-80 on Thursday night.

Freeman tied it at 70-all with 43 seconds left in regulation.

Freeman also contributed 10 rebounds for the Vaqueros (5-11, 1-4 Western Athletic Conference). Abdul-Hakim was 6 of 11 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to add 15 points. JJ Howard was 4 of 8 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Redhawks (10-6, 3-2) were led by Alex Schumacher, who recorded 25 points, six assists and two steals. Kobe Williamson added 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Seattle. John Christofilis also recorded 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

