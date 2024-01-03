Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Aanen Moody scores career-high…

Aanen Moody scores career-high 36 points as Montana takes down North Dakota State 96-86

The Associated Press

January 3, 2024, 10:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Aanen Moody scored a career-high 36 points to lead Montana to a 96-86 victory over North Dakota State on Wednesday night.

Moody was 13-of-19 shooting, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 7 from the line for the Grizzlies (9-5). Brandon Whitney added 17 points while going 6 of 9 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line, and he also had six assists. Josh Vazquez shot 6 for 10, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

The Bison (7-8) were led by Tajavis Miller, who posted 19 points and two steals. Noah Feddersen added 15 points and eight rebounds for North Dakota State. Andrew Morgan also had 15 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up