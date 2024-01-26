A.J. Storr scores 28 as No. 13 Wisconsin beats Michigan State 81-66

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A.J. Storr scored 28 points, Steven Crowl added 15 and No. 13 Wisconsin beat Michigan State…

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A.J. Storr scored 28 points, Steven Crowl added 15 and No. 13 Wisconsin beat Michigan State 81-66 on Friday night.

The Badgers have won 10 of their last 11 games. Wisconsin (16-4, 8-1) leads the Big Ten by one game over No. 2 Purdue.

A.J. Hoggard scored 19 points and Malik Hall added 13 for Michigan State (12-8, 4-5), which had its three-game winning streak snapped. Spartans coach Tom Izzo remained stuck on 699 career victories.

Storr went 9 of 17 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line to fall one point short of his career high.

Crowl, playing in his 100th game for the Badgers, had seven rebounds, two assists and one block.

Crowl’s 3-pointer from the top of the key extended Wisconsin’s lead to 74-59 with 3:24 left in the game.

Connor Essegian scored eight points off the bench for the Badgers, all in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: Despite foul trouble, the Spartans weren’t afraid of playing their standouts. Hoggard, with three fouls, scored 11 points in the second half. Hall scored four points in the second.

Wisconsin: The Badgers’ offense was effective both inside and outside. Wisconsin scored 32 points in the paint and made nine 3-pointers.

UP NEXT

Michigan State: Hosts Michigan on Tuesday.

Wisconsin: At Nebraska on Thursday.

