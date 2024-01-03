3 players score 18 points to lead Miami to 73-59 win over No. 4 NC State

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Jasmyne Roberts, Shayeann Day-Wilson and Lashae Dwyer scored 18 points each and Miami beat No.…

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Jasmyne Roberts, Shayeann Day-Wilson and Lashae Dwyer scored 18 points each and Miami beat No. 4 North Carolina State 73-59 on Thursday night.

Roberts and Day-Wilson both shot 7 of 14 from the field as the Hurricanes (12-5, 2-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) built an early double-digit lead.

N.C. State (15-2, 3-2) rallied from a 14-point deficit early in the third quarter to cut it to 56-50 on Mimi Collins’ two free throws with 5:59 remaining in the fourth. But the Hurricanes responded with a 14-2 run capped by Dwyer’s 3-pointer with 2:05 left for a 70-52 lead.

Collins scored 18 points and Shaniya Rivers added 17 for the Wolfpack, playing without their top scorer, 6-foot-5 center River Baldwin who missed her third straight game because of an ankle injury.

No. 13 LOUISVILLE 81, CLEMSON 64

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Kiki Jefferson had 17 points and eight assists, Jayda Curry scored 16 and Louisville beat Clemson for its sixth win in a row.

Olivia Cochran scored 12 points and Sydney Taylor added 11 with eight rebounds for Louisville (16-2, 5-0 ACC), which has won 12 of its last 13.

Dayshanette Harris made 9 of 14 from the field and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line and finished with 27 points and seven assists for Clemson (8-10, 1-5). The Tigers have lost five games in a row.

DUKE 63, No. 14 VIRGINIA TECH 46

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Reigan Richardson scored 22 points, Ashlon Jackson added 13 points and Duke dominated the second half in beating No. 14 Virginia Tech.

Duke (12-5, 4-2 ACC) improved to 16-3 when playing the Hokies at Cameron Indoor Stadium, including a 66-55 victory last season.

Elizabeth Kitley finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for Virginia Tech (13-4, 4-2). The Hokies didn’t reach the 50-point mark for the first time since Jan. 23, 2022.

Virginia Tech scored the opening 13 points of the game and led 26-21 at halftime. Duke took control by outscoring the Hokies 27-8 in the third.

SYRACUSE 79, NO. 15 FLORIDA STATE 73

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Dyaisha Fair sank nine 3-pointers, scoring a season-high 31 points to move three spots up on the career scoring list and rally Syracuse to a victory over Florida State.

Fair has scored 3,038 in her career and passed USC’s Cheryl Miller, Tennessee’s Chamique Holdsclaw and Connecticut’s Maya Moore. She needs two points to move ahead of Delaware’s Elena Delle Donne for 11th.

The Orange (15-2, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have won 15 straight at home — 11 this season — led 20-19 after one quarter.

Ta’niya Latson had 22 points and O’Mariah Gordon added 16 for Florida State (14-5, 5-2).

No. 19 NOTRE DAME 86, VIRGINIA 76

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Sonia Citron scored a season-high 28 points and freshman Hannah Hidalgo added 23 points, nine assists and six steals as Notre Dame held off a late Virginia rally for the win.

In her fourth game since returning from a knee sprain that saw her miss all of December, Citron was perfect from the free-throw line (12 for 12) and sparked the Fighting Irish to their third straight win.

Kymora Johnson scored 16 points with eight rebounds and seven assists to lead Virginia. Paris Clark added another 16 points, seven boards and four assists.

Virginia lost its third straight game to a ranked opponent.

No. 23 NORTH CAROLINA 73, GEORGIA TECH 68

ATLANTA (AP) — Deja Kelly scored 27 points, including six free throws in the last 22.5 seconds, and North Carolina held off Georgia Tech.

The Tar Heels were up 65-51 with 5 1/2 minutes to go. But the Yellow Jackets scored seven straight, including a 3-pointer by Rusne Augustinaite, to pull within 65-58. Augustinaite also had a four-point play to pull the Yellow Jackets within 67-64 with 29 seconds left.

From there, Kelly iced the game from the foul line.

Alyssa Ustby scored 15 points for North Carolina (13-5, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Tonie Morgan had 15 points and nine assists for Georgia Tech (12-6, 3-3).

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.