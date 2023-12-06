Zegarowski leads Stonehill against Stony Brook after 20-point showing

Stonehill Skyhawks (1-8) at Stony Brook Seawolves (2-5) Stony Brook, New York; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seawolves…

Stonehill Skyhawks (1-8) at Stony Brook Seawolves (2-5)

Stony Brook, New York; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seawolves -10.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill visits the Stony Brook Seawolves after Max Zegarowski scored 20 points in Stonehill’s 79-64 loss to the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Seawolves have gone 2-1 in home games. Stony Brook has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Skyhawks are 0-6 on the road. Stonehill ranks ninth in the NEC giving up 86.3 points while holding opponents to 49.0% shooting.

Stony Brook’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 4.6 fewer made shots on average than the 11.9 per game Stonehill allows. Stonehill averages 64.9 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 70.9 Stony Brook gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Stephenson-Moore is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Seawolves. Dean Noll is averaging 10.7 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 39.7% for Stony Brook.

Zegarowski is averaging 12.7 points for the Skyhawks. Jackson Benigni is averaging 12.7 points and 1.8 steals for Stonehill.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.