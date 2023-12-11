Live Radio
Zapala’s 13 points lead Longwood past Gallaudet 92-61 for 10th straight victory

The Associated Press

December 11, 2023, 1:42 PM

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Szymon Zapala had 13 points and Longwood beat Gallaudet 92-61 on Monday for its 10th straight victory.

Zapala also added five rebounds for the Lancers (10-1). Michael Christmas scored 11 points and added 11 rebounds. Walyn Napper had 10 points and finished 5 of 7 from the field.

The Bison were led by Blessed Mbogo, who recorded 30 points and four steals. Mbogo was 10-of-24 shooting, including 6 of 16 from 3-point range. Kyle Florio added nine points on three 3-pointers.

The Lancers’ only loss came to St. Bonaventure, 73-69, on Nov. 6.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

