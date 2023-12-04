Zackery leads Boston College against Cent. Conn. St. after 20-point game

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (3-4) at Boston College Eagles (5-3, 0-1 ACC) Boston; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (3-4) at Boston College Eagles (5-3, 0-1 ACC)

Boston; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College takes on the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils after Jaeden Zackery scored 20 points in Boston College’s 84-78 overtime loss to the NC State Wolfpack.

The Eagles have gone 3-1 at home. Boston College is 2-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Blue Devils are 1-3 on the road. Cent. Conn. St. is second in the NEC with 15.9 assists per game led by Kellen Amos averaging 4.1.

Boston College’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Cent. Conn. St. gives up. Cent. Conn. St. has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 43.0% shooting opponents of Boston College have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinten Post is shooting 52.1% and averaging 20.9 points for the Eagles. Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Boston College.

Allan Jeanne-Rose is averaging 14.7 points for the Blue Devils. Amos is averaging 11.6 points for Cent. Conn. St..

