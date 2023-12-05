Zackery leads Boston College against Cent. Conn. St. after 20-point game

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (3-4) at Boston College Eagles (5-3, 0-1 ACC) Boston; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (3-4) at Boston College Eagles (5-3, 0-1 ACC)

Boston; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -15; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College hosts the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils after Jaeden Zackery scored 20 points in Boston College’s 84-78 overtime loss to the NC State Wolfpack.

The Eagles have gone 3-1 at home. Boston College ranks seventh in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 71.1 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

The Blue Devils are 1-3 on the road. Cent. Conn. St. is second in the NEC allowing 67.3 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

Boston College is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 44.4% Cent. Conn. St. allows to opponents. Cent. Conn. St. averages 74.1 points per game, 3.0 more than the 71.1 Boston College allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinten Post is shooting 52.1% and averaging 20.9 points for the Eagles. Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Boston College.

Allan Jeanne-Rose is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Kellen Amos is averaging 11.6 points and 4.9 rebounds for Cent. Conn. St..

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

