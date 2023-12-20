Zach Cleveland scores 19 points, leads Liberty over Utah Valley 79-63

OREM, Utah (AP) — Zach Cleveland scored 19 points as Liberty beat Utah Valley 79-63 on Wednesday night. Cleveland added…

OREM, Utah (AP) — Zach Cleveland scored 19 points as Liberty beat Utah Valley 79-63 on Wednesday night.

Cleveland added seven rebounds, eight assists, and three blocks for the Flames (10-3). Kyle Rode scored 15 points and added seven rebounds and five assists. Kaden Metheny had 13 points.

The Wolverines (6-6) were led in scoring by Osiris Grady, who finished with 16 points and six rebounds. Trevin Dorius added 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Utah Valley. Drake Allen also had eight points and six assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

