Youngstown State takes on Navy after Farmer’s 20-point game

Navy Midshipmen (3-6) at Youngstown State Penguins (9-3, 2-0 Horizon League)

Youngstown, Ohio; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -9.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State hosts the Navy Midshipmen after EJ Farmer scored 20 points in Youngstown State’s 117-45 win against the Westminster (PA) Titans.

The Penguins have gone 6-0 at home. Youngstown State averages 82.1 points and has outscored opponents by 13.9 points per game.

The Midshipmen are 0-5 on the road. Navy has a 1-6 record against teams over .500.

Youngstown State averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Navy allows. Navy has shot at a 39.1% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points below the 39.7% shooting opponents of Youngstown State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Rush is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Penguins.

Kam Summers is shooting 56.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Midshipmen, while averaging 7.2 points. Austin Benigni is averaging 12.7 points and 3.4 assists for Navy.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.