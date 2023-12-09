Youngstown State plays Western Michigan on 3-game win streak

Youngstown State Penguins (6-3, 2-0 Horizon League) at Western Michigan Broncos (2-6) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Youngstown State Penguins (6-3, 2-0 Horizon League) at Western Michigan Broncos (2-6)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -6; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State will attempt to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Western Michigan.

The Broncos have gone 0-3 at home. Western Michigan is 0-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Penguins are 2-3 in road games. Youngstown State is third in the Horizon League scoring 76.6 points per game and is shooting 43.9%.

Western Michigan averages 64.6 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 70.6 Youngstown State gives up. Youngstown State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Western Michigan allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Hubbard is shooting 39.8% and averaging 15.4 points for the Broncos. Brandon Muntu is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Western Michigan.

Brandon Rush averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Ziggy Reid is averaging 11 points for Youngstown State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

