Youngstown State faces Western Michigan on 3-game win streak

Youngstown State Penguins (6-3, 2-0 Horizon League) at Western Michigan Broncos (2-6) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Youngstown State Penguins (6-3, 2-0 Horizon League) at Western Michigan Broncos (2-6)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State aims to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Penguins take on Western Michigan.

The Broncos are 0-3 on their home court. Western Michigan is 0-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Penguins are 2-3 on the road. Youngstown State is third in the Horizon League scoring 76.6 points per game and is shooting 43.9%.

Western Michigan’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Youngstown State allows. Youngstown State averages 76.6 points per game, 4.5 more than the 72.1 Western Michigan allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Hubbard is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 15.4 points. Owen Lobsinger is shooting 43.6% and averaging 8.6 points for Western Michigan.

Brandon Rush is averaging 13.8 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Penguins. Ziggy Reid is averaging 11.0 points for Youngstown State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.