Youngstown State earns 78-72 win against Ohio

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Brandon Rush’s 19 points helped Youngstown State defeat Ohio 78-72 on Wednesday night. Rush also added…

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Brandon Rush’s 19 points helped Youngstown State defeat Ohio 78-72 on Wednesday night.

Rush also added six rebounds for the Penguins (6-3). Damiree Burns added 14 points while going 6 of 9 from the field, and he also had 11 rebounds and three blocks. Brett Thompson was 4 of 7 shooting, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Shereef Mitchell led the way for the Bobcats (5-3) with 17 points, four assists and four steals. Aidan Hadaway added 14 points for Ohio. Elmore James and Jaylin Hunter had 13 each.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.