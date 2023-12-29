NEW YEAR'S DAY: What's open, closed New Year's Day? | Laws going into effect | Start the year a millionaire | New year, new home
Youngblood’s 26 points help South Florida take down Alabama State 73-70

The Associated Press

December 29, 2023, 10:27 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Chris Youngblood had 26 points in South Florida’s 73-70 win against Alabama State on Friday night.

Youngblood made a pair of free throws that gave the Bulls the lead for good, 69-68, with 1:23 remaining. Youngblood added two more free throws to cap the scoring with 10 seconds to play. CJ Hines and Sean Smith each missed a 3 for Alabama State to end it.

Youngblood also contributed three blocks for the Bulls (7-4). Selton Miguel scored 14 points, shooting 5 for 13, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Jayden Reid was 3-of-6 shooting and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Hines led the way for the Hornets (4-8) with 14 points. Antonio Madlock added 12 points and two steals for Alabama State. In addition, Micah Octave finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Smith and Kendal Parker also added 11 points apiece for the Hornets.

