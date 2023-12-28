Youngblood and South Florida host Alabama State

Alabama State Hornets (4-7) at South Florida Bulls (6-4) Tampa, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Florida hosts…

Alabama State Hornets (4-7) at South Florida Bulls (6-4)

Tampa, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida hosts the Alabama State Hornets after Chris Youngblood scored 23 points in South Florida’s 89-73 victory against the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Bulls are 5-2 in home games. South Florida is ninth in the AAC with 32.2 points per game in the paint led by Selton Miguel averaging 5.2.

The Hornets are 0-6 on the road. Alabama State is the SWAC leader with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by D’ante Bass averaging 5.5.

South Florida averages 76.9 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 76.1 Alabama State gives up. Alabama State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than South Florida allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Bulls. Youngblood is averaging 13.6 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 40.6% for South Florida.

CJ Hines averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Antonio Madlock is averaging 16.6 points and two steals over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

