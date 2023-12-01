Young leads Maryland against Indiana after 22-point performance

Maryland Terrapins (4-3) at Indiana Hoosiers (5-1) Bloomington, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -3; over/under is…

Maryland Terrapins (4-3) at Indiana Hoosiers (5-1)

Bloomington, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -3; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland visits the Indiana Hoosiers after Jahmir Young scored 22 points in Maryland’s 103-76 win over the Rider Broncs.

The Hoosiers have gone 3-0 at home. Indiana is sixth in the Big Ten with 15.2 assists per game led by Malik Reneau averaging 3.3.

The Terrapins are 0-1 in road games. Maryland averages 70.7 points while outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game.

Indiana averages 75.0 points, 12.3 more per game than the 62.7 Maryland gives up. Maryland has shot at a 42.0% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points above the 40.5% shooting opponents of Indiana have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kel’el Ware is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Hoosiers. Reneau is averaging 15.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 61.0% for Indiana.

Young is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Terrapins. Julian Reese is averaging 15.0 points for Maryland.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.