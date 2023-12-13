Yaxel Lendeborg has 16 points and 15 rebounds to lead UAB over Alabama A&M 93-82

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Yaxel Lendeborg’s 16 points and 15 rebounds helped UAB defeat Alabama A&M 93-82 on Wednesday night.…

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Yaxel Lendeborg’s 16 points and 15 rebounds helped UAB defeat Alabama A&M 93-82 on Wednesday night.

Lendeborg also contributed four steals and three blocks for the Blazers (5-5). Eric Gaines scored 15 points and added seven assists. Efrem Johnson finished with 14 points. The Blazers shot 50% (30 of 60) overall and made 25 of 36 free throws.

Dailin Smith led the way for the Bulldogs (1-9) with 27 points. Jayland Randall added 13 points for Alabama A&M. Omari Peek-Green also put up 12 points.

