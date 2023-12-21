Yale visits No. 2 Kansas following McCullar’s 21-point game

Yale Bulldogs (7-5) at Kansas Jayhawks (10-1) Lawrence, Kansas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Kansas faces the…

Yale Bulldogs (7-5) at Kansas Jayhawks (10-1)

Lawrence, Kansas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Kansas faces the Yale Bulldogs after Kevin McCullar scored 21 points in Kansas’ 75-71 victory against the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Jayhawks have gone 6-0 in home games. Kansas ranks sixth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.6 points while holding opponents to 37.6% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 2-3 on the road. Yale has a 3-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Kansas averages 79.5 points, 12.5 more per game than the 67.0 Yale gives up. Yale averages 10.7 more points per game (76.3) than Kansas allows to opponents (65.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: McCullar is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Dajuan Harris is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Bez Mbeng is scoring 13.6 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Danny Wolf is averaging 15.3 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 52.2% over the last 10 games for Yale.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 9-1, averaging 77.5 points, 38.9 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 37.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

