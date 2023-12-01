Yale takes on Vermont after Townsend’s 22-point game

Yale Bulldogs (5-3) at Vermont Catamounts (6-2) Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Yale plays the Vermont Catamounts…

Yale Bulldogs (5-3) at Vermont Catamounts (6-2)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale plays the Vermont Catamounts after Nick Townsend scored 22 points in Yale’s 79-71 victory against the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Catamounts have gone 4-0 at home. Vermont is the leader in the America East at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 61.0 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 1-2 on the road. Yale is sixth in the Ivy League with 32.3 rebounds per game led by Danny Wolf averaging 8.1.

Vermont scores 76.4 points, 6.3 more per game than the 70.1 Yale gives up. Yale averages 15.4 more points per game (76.4) than Vermont allows to opponents (61.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Veretto is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Catamounts. TJ Long is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for Vermont.

Bez Mbeng is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Wolf is averaging 12.9 points for Yale.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

