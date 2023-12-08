Yale secures 95-36 victory over Colby-Sawyer

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Matt Knowling had 15 points in Yale’s 95-36 victory against Colby-Sawyer on Friday night. Knowling…

Knowling shot 6 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line for the Bulldogs (6-5). Casey Simmons scored 12 points, going 5 of 6 from the field. Danny Wolf shot 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Chaz Cullum led the Chargers in scoring, finishing with eight points. Jaisan Parker added six points and two steals for Colby-Sawyer. In addition, Bullen Taban had four points.

Yale visits Quinnipiac in its next matchup on Monday.

