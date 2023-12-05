Yale hosts Leach and Fairfield

Fairfield Stags (2-6, 1-1 MAAC) at Yale Bulldogs (5-4) New Haven, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield visits…

Fairfield Stags (2-6, 1-1 MAAC) at Yale Bulldogs (5-4)

New Haven, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield visits the Yale Bulldogs after Jalen Leach scored 22 points in Fairfield’s 88-81 victory over the Rider Broncs.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-0 at home. Yale is third in the Ivy League in team defense, allowing 69.7 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The Stags have gone 1-3 away from home. Fairfield averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Yale is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 45.1% Fairfield allows to opponents. Fairfield averages 73.4 points per game, 3.7 more than the 69.7 Yale allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bez Mbeng is shooting 48.0% and averaging 15.0 points for the Bulldogs. John Poulakidas is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Yale.

Brycen Goodine is averaging 14.4 points for the Stags. Jasper Floyd is averaging 11.4 points for Fairfield.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

