Xavier visits Soriano and St. John’s

Xavier Musketeers (6-5) at St. John’s Red Storm (7-3)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s faces the Xavier Musketeers after Joel Soriano scored 20 points in St. John’s 77-55 victory against the Fordham Rams.

The Red Storm have gone 4-1 in home games. St. John’s is the Big East leader with 42.1 rebounds per game led by Soriano averaging 10.5.

The Musketeers have gone 0-1 away from home. Xavier ranks second in the Big East with 17.9 assists per game led by Dayvion McKnight averaging 5.4.

St. John’s makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than Xavier has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Xavier has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of St. John’s have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soriano is scoring 18.0 points per game with 10.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Red Storm. Jordan Dingle is averaging 11.3 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 43.9% for St. John’s.

Quincy Olivari is averaging 17.6 points for the Musketeers. Trey Green is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Xavier.

