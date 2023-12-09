Xavier plays Cincinnati following Olivari’s 34-point game

Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) at Xavier Musketeers (4-5) Cincinnati; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under is 153.5 BOTTOM…

Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) at Xavier Musketeers (4-5)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier takes on the Cincinnati Bearcats after Quincy Olivari scored 34 points in Xavier’s 87-80 loss to the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Musketeers have gone 3-3 in home games. Xavier scores 75.6 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Bearcats are 1-0 on the road. Cincinnati is third in the Big 12 with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Viktor Lakhin averaging 5.1.

Xavier makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Cincinnati has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Cincinnati averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Xavier allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Claude is shooting 45.2% and averaging 16.1 points for the Musketeers. Olivari is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers for Xavier.

Lakhin is averaging 15.4 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Bearcats. Dan Skillings Jr. is averaging 11.9 points for Cincinnati.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.