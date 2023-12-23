Xavier hosts Seton Hall after Claude’s 21-point game

Seton Hall Pirates (8-4, 1-0 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (6-6, 0-1 Big East) Cincinnati; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Seton Hall Pirates (8-4, 1-0 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (6-6, 0-1 Big East)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -3.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier hosts the Seton Hall Pirates after Desmond Claude scored 21 points in Xavier’s 81-66 loss to the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Musketeers are 5-3 in home games. Xavier ranks seventh in the Big East with 33.5 points per game in the paint led by Claude averaging 7.5.

The Pirates have gone 1-0 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall is sixth in the Big East scoring 75.6 points per game and is shooting 47.1%.

Xavier scores 75.4 points, 6.8 more per game than the 68.6 Seton Hall allows. Seton Hall averages 75.6 points per game, 4.8 more than the 70.8 Xavier gives up.

The Musketeers and Pirates square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dayvion McKnight is averaging 9.1 points, five assists and 1.6 steals for the Musketeers. Quincy Olivari is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Xavier.

Al-Amir Dawes is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 12.8 points. Kadary Richmond is averaging 15.3 points, six rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 4-6, averaging 74.9 points, 40.1 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Pirates: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

