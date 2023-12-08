Xavier faces Cincinnati following Olivari’s 34-point showing

Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) at Xavier Musketeers (4-5) Cincinnati; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Xavier hosts the Cincinnati Bearcats after…

Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) at Xavier Musketeers (4-5)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier hosts the Cincinnati Bearcats after Quincy Olivari scored 34 points in Xavier’s 87-80 loss to the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Musketeers are 3-3 on their home court. Xavier is seventh in the Big East with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Abou Ousmane averaging 2.2.

The Bearcats are 1-0 in road games. Cincinnati is fifth in the Big 12 with 17.6 assists per game led by Simas Lukosius averaging 3.7.

Xavier’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Cincinnati gives up. Cincinnati averages 17.2 more points per game (87.3) than Xavier allows (70.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Claude is shooting 45.2% and averaging 16.1 points for the Musketeers. Olivari is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers for Xavier.

Viktor Lakhin is shooting 61.8% and averaging 15.4 points for the Bearcats. Dan Skillings Jr. is averaging 11.9 points for Cincinnati.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.