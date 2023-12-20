Wyoming takes on South Dakota State

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-5) vs. Wyoming Cowboys (6-4) El Paso, Texas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-5) vs. Wyoming Cowboys (6-4)

El Paso, Texas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: The Wyoming Cowboys square off against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

The Cowboys have a 6-4 record in non-conference games. Wyoming ranks ninth in the MWC with 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Cam Manyawu averaging 7.0.

The Jackrabbits are 6-5 in non-conference play. South Dakota State is third in the Summit League allowing 69.8 points while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

Wyoming’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game South Dakota State gives up. South Dakota State has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 43.6% shooting opponents of Wyoming have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Griffin averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 19.3 points while shooting 49.1% from beyond the arc. Akuel Kot is shooting 41.1% and averaging 15.9 points for Wyoming.

Zeke Mayo is shooting 45.8% and averaging 18.5 points for the Jackrabbits.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.