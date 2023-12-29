Wyoming faces No. 14 BYU on 3-game road skid

Wyoming Cowboys (7-5) at BYU Cougars (11-1) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming will aim to stop…

Wyoming Cowboys (7-5) at BYU Cougars (11-1)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming will aim to stop its three-game road skid when the Cowboys take on No. 14 BYU.

The Cougars are 8-0 on their home court. BYU is first in the Big 12 with 22.2 assists per game led by Spencer Johnson averaging 4.7.

The Cowboys are 0-3 in road games. Wyoming is seventh in the MWC scoring 75.4 points per game and is shooting 46.7%.

BYU averages 90.1 points, 18.8 more per game than the 71.3 Wyoming gives up. Wyoming averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game BYU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Waterman is averaging 11.3 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Cougars. Jaxson Robinson is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for BYU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 89.7 points, 43.0 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

