Wyoming Cowboys and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits play in El Paso, Texas

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-5) vs. Wyoming Cowboys (6-4)

El Paso, Texas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Wyoming Cowboys square off against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

The Cowboys have a 6-4 record in non-conference play. Wyoming averages 15.3 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Jackrabbits have a 6-5 record against non-conference oppponents. South Dakota State ranks third in the Summit League allowing 69.8 points while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

Wyoming’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game South Dakota State gives up. South Dakota State scores 5.3 more points per game (76.5) than Wyoming allows to opponents (71.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Griffin is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Cowboys. Kobe Newton is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Wyoming.

Zeke Mayo averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackrabbits, scoring 18.5 points while shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc. Charlie Easley is averaging 11.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 steals over the past 10 games for South Dakota State.

