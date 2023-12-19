CHRISTMAS DAY 2023: What's open? What's closed? | Finding a Christmas Day meal | Holiday gift giving surprises | Make purchases with your credit card
Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Wright's 24 lead Drake…

Wright’s 24 lead Drake over Alcorn State 92-55

The Associated Press

December 19, 2023, 10:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Atin Wright scored 24 points as Drake beat Alcorn State 92-55 on Tuesday night.

Wright added four steals for the Bulldogs (11-1). Kyron Gibson scored 19 points and added six rebounds. Kevin Overton was 4-of-8 shooting, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the foul line to finish with 13 points. The Bulldogs picked up their eighth straight victory.

Jeremiah Kendall finished with 19 points for the Braves (1-11). Stephen Byard added 11 points for Alcorn State. Jeremiah Gambrell also had 11 points. The Braves extended their losing streak to 10 in a row.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up