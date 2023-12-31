Wright State visits Milwaukee after Holden’s 23-point game

Wright State Raiders (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) Milwaukee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Wright State Raiders (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -4.5; over/under is 166

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State takes on the Milwaukee Panthers after Tanner Holden scored 23 points in Wright State’s 88-77 loss to the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Panthers are 4-2 on their home court. Milwaukee is 2-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Raiders have gone 1-1 against Horizon League opponents.

Milwaukee is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points lower than the 47.9% Wright State allows to opponents. Wright State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Milwaukee allows.

The Panthers and Raiders match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Pratt is averaging 12.1 points for the Panthers. Kentrell Pullian is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 85.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 53.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

