Wright State visits Green Bay on 3-game road skid

Wright State Raiders (6-6, 1-0 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State will aim to stop its three-game road slide when the Raiders visit Green Bay.

The Phoenix are 4-1 in home games. Green Bay is the best team in the Horizon League at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.9 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

The Raiders are 1-0 against Horizon League opponents. Wright State ranks third in the Horizon League shooting 35.0% from 3-point range.

Green Bay’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Wright State gives up. Wright State has shot at a 52.5% rate from the field this season, 11.6 percentage points above the 40.9% shooting opponents of Green Bay have averaged.

The Phoenix and Raiders face off Friday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Reynolds is averaging 17.3 points and 4.6 assists for the Phoenix. Elijah Jones is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

Trey Calvin is averaging 20.5 points, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Raiders. Tanner Holden is averaging 16.3 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 57.5% over the last 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 85.5 points, 36.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.