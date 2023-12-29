Wright State visits Green Bay on 3-game road skid

Wright State Raiders (6-6, 1-0 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Friday, 1…

Wright State Raiders (6-6, 1-0 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -7.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State will attempt to stop its three-game road skid when the Raiders visit Green Bay.

The Phoenix are 4-1 in home games. Green Bay is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Raiders are 1-0 against Horizon League opponents. Wright State averages 84.1 points while outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game.

Green Bay is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 47.1% Wright State allows to opponents. Wright State averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Green Bay gives up.

The Phoenix and Raiders match up Friday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Foster Wonders averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 6.7 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Noah Reynolds is averaging 17.3 points and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

Trey Calvin is scoring 20.5 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Raiders. Andrew Welage is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 85.5 points, 36.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.