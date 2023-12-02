Wright State visits Davidson following Skogman’s 30-point game

Wright State Raiders (3-4, 1-0 Horizon League) at Davidson Wildcats (4-3) Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Wright State Raiders (3-4, 1-0 Horizon League) at Davidson Wildcats (4-3)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -3.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson takes on the Wright State Raiders after David Skogman scored 30 points in Davidson’s 85-81 victory against the Charlotte 49ers.

The Wildcats have gone 2-0 at home. Davidson is eighth in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.1 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

The Raiders have gone 0-2 away from home. Wright State is fifth in the Horizon League with 21.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Noel averaging 4.6.

Davidson is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points lower than the 48.7% Wright State allows to opponents. Wright State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Davidson gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Durkin is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 10.1 points. Skogman is shooting 56.9% and averaging 13.3 points for Davidson.

Trey Calvin is averaging 21.8 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Raiders. Tanner Holden is averaging 15 points and 5.7 rebounds for Wright State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.