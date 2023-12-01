Wright State visits Davidson after Skogman’s 30-point outing

Wright State Raiders (3-4, 1-0 Horizon League) at Davidson Wildcats (4-3) Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wright State Raiders (3-4, 1-0 Horizon League) at Davidson Wildcats (4-3)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson faces the Wright State Raiders after David Skogman scored 30 points in Davidson’s 85-81 win against the Charlotte 49ers.

The Wildcats are 2-0 in home games. Davidson is 2-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Raiders are 0-2 on the road. Wright State is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Davidson is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points lower than the 48.7% Wright State allows to opponents. Wright State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Davidson allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Durkin averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Skogman is shooting 56.9% and averaging 13.3 points for Davidson.

Trey Calvin is shooting 48.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 21.8 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals. Tanner Holden is averaging 15 points and 5.7 rebounds for Wright State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.