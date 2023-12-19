CHRISTMAS DAY 2023: What's open? What's closed? | Finding a Christmas Day meal | Holiday gift giving surprises | Make purchases with your credit card
Wright State beats Miami (Ohio) 92-82

The Associated Press

December 19, 2023, 9:57 PM

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Tanner Holden’s 27 points helped Wright State defeat Miami (Ohio) 92-82 on Tuesday night.

Holden added six rebounds for the Raiders (5-6). Brandon Noel scored 25 points and added 12 rebounds and four steals. Alex Huibregste had 17 points and shot 6 for 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

The RedHawks (4-6) were led in scoring by Bryce Bultman and Bradley Dean, who each finished with 12 points. Anderson Mirambeaux also put up 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

