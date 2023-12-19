Wright scores 19 to help Loyola Marymount defeat Detroit Mercy 76-56

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justin Wright had 19 points in Loyola Marymount’s 76-56 victory over Detroit Mercy on Monday. Wright…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justin Wright had 19 points in Loyola Marymount’s 76-56 victory over Detroit Mercy on Monday.

Wright had six assists for the Lions (7-5). Dominick Harris scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 10 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Keli Leaupepe finished 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Marcus Tankersley led the Titans (0-11) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Detroit Mercy also got 13 points from Ryan Hurst. In addition, Jamail Pink had six points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

